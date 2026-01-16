What to Expect From Zoetis' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $55.2 billion , Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health products. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Before this event, analysts expect this animal healthcare company to report a profit of $1.40 per share , in line with the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, its EPS of $1.70 surpassed the consensus estimates by 4.9%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Zoetis to report a profit of $6.34 per share, up 7.1% from $5.92 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $6.77 in fiscal 2026.

Zoetis has declined 25.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.7% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 11.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 4, shares of ZTS crashed 13.8% after reporting mixed Q3 earnings results. On the upside, the company’s adjusted EPS rose 7.6% year-over-year to $1.70, topping consensus estimates by 4.9%. However, its revenue grew marginally from the year-ago quarter to $2.4 billion, missing analyst estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, the company lowered its fiscal 2025 sales outlook due to softening demand for medicines and vaccines for pets and livestock, particularly products tied to pigs and chickens.