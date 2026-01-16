Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Bouncing Back Early on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

Wheat is trading with early Friday AM gains, as the winter wheats lead the way. The wheat complex was under pressure across the three exchanges at the close. Chicago SRW futures saw weakness on Thursday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents. Open interest was down 349 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures were 5 to 5 cents in the red on Thursday. OI rose 1,299 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 to 5 cents across the front months at the close.

The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening. 

Export Sales from Thursday showed wheat bookings at just 156,255 MT in the week of 1/8. The top buyer was unknown destinations at 72,000 MT, with 61,500 MT sold to the Philippines. Sales for 2026/27 were net reductions of 26 MT.

A South Korean importer purchased 92,300 MT of US wheat in Thursday’ tender. 

Expana increased their EU wheat production forecast by 0.3 MMT to 128.6 MMT, but also trimmed their export projection by 1.2 MMT to 28.8 MMT.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.10 1/2, down 2 cents, currently up 7 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.17 1/4, down 5 cents, currently up 7 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.28 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.63 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.74, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 535-6 +7-0 +1.32%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 524-6 +7-4 +1.45%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6450 +0.0200 +0.36%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 517-4 +7-0 +1.37%
Wheat
ZWK26 528-0 +6-4 +1.25%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot