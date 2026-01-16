Barchart.com
What You Need to Know Ahead of CoStar Group's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services. Valued at $26.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a subscription-based integrated platform for commercial real estate intelligence, which includes information about commercial real estate properties, properties for sale, comparable sales, tenants, space available for lease, industry news, and market status. The leading commercial real estate information and marketplace listing platforms provider is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CSGP to report a profit of $0.20 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.1% from $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CSGP to report EPS of $0.49, down 9.3% from $0.54 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 112.2% year over year to $1.04 in fiscal 2026.

CSGP stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 13.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE3.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, CSGP reported its Q3 results, and its shares plunged 9.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus estimate by 21.8%. The company’s revenue was $833.6 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $814.4 million. CSGP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $0.82 to $0.84, and expects revenue to range from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CSGP stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” CSGP’s average analyst price target is $82.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

