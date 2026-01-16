Barchart.com
Genuine Parts' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Genuine Parts Co_ parts by- kadmy via iStock
Genuine Parts Co_ parts by- kadmy via iStock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Genuine Parts Company (GPC) distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts. Valued at $18.6 billion by market cap, the company distributes automotive parts, accessories and solutions and replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment, as well as equipment parts and technologies. The top supplier of automotive and industrial replacement parts is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GPC to report a profit of $1.80 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.8% from $1.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect GPC to report EPS of $7.62, down 6.6% from $8.16 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 10.5% year-over-year to $8.42 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

GPC stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16% during this period. However, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 21, 2025, GPC shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.98 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $2.02. The company’s revenue was $6.3 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $6.1 billion. GPC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.50 to $7.75.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GPC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” GPC’s average analyst price target is $147.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 122.70 +0.45 +0.37%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,944.47 +17.87 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
GPC 136.16 +2.36 +1.76%
Genuine Parts Company

