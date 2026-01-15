Molson Coors’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Founded in 1774, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the Americas and internationally. The company offers flavored malt beverages, including hard seltzers, craft spirits, and ready-to-drink beverages. It currently has a market capitalization of $9.7 billion.

The Colorado-based company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 18, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.17 per share, representing a decline of 10% from $1.30 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $5.38, indicating a 9.7% decrease from $5.96 reported in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 2.2% year over year (YoY) to $5.50 in fiscal 2026.

TAP stock has declined 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.6% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 7.5% return during the same time frame.

TAP’s slide has not been about one bad quarter – it has been a slow leak driven by shifting currents beneath the beer aisle. The earnings misses gave the market a clear excuse to mark the stock down. Revenue and profits came in lighter than expected, reinforcing the sense that growth has become harder to squeeze out of a maturing category.

Zoom out, and the pressure points stack up. Beer demand is cooling as consumers juggle tighter budgets, experiment with alternatives, and even rethink calorie-heavy drinks amid the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. At the same time, inflation has not fully loosened its grip on input and marketing costs, compressing margins in an industry that already runs on thin spreads.

The market’s reaction on Nov. 4 captured that tension perfectly. Shares ticked up despite the Q3 miss, not because results impressed, but because expectations were already low and some of the bad news felt priced in. Still, the bigger picture hasn’t changed. Weak guidance, a tougher competitive landscape, and shifting consumer behavior continue to weigh on confidence, keeping Molson Coors’ stock under pressure even as it fights to steady the ship.

Analysts’ consensus view on TAP is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a “Strong Buy” rating, one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 14 recommend a “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.”

While TAP currently sits slightly below its mean price target of $50.45, the Street-high target of $72 implies the beverage stock could rally as much as 42.6%.