Soybeans Close Wednesday with Gains

Soybeans settled Wednesday trade with contracts 3 to 7 ¼ cents higher in the front months, as some deferred were steady to slightly lower. January expired today. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.70 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 80 cents to $1.20 to close out the day, as Soy Oil futures were down 2 to 22 points. There were 47 deliveries issued against soybeans overnight, with 7 for January bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 334,000 MT of soybeans to China on this morning via their daily announcements system.

NOPA data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for a total of 224.8 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December. 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with analysts looking for between 0.8-1.8 MMT in soybean sales in the week ending on 1/8. Soybean meal sales are seen between 150,000-400,000 MT, with 0-26,000 MT for bean oil. 

Chinese soybean imports in December were tallied at 8.04 MMT, an increase of 1.3% from the same month last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.30 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.70 1/2, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.42 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.55, up 3 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7110 +0.0474 +0.49%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 50.98s -0.22 -0.43%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 291.9s +0.3 +0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1030-4s +7-2 +0.71%
Soybean
ZSH26 1042-4s +3-6 +0.36%
Soybean

