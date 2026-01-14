Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Holding Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

The wheat complex is posting slightly higher trade so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 2 cent midday gains in the front months. . KC HRW futures are 1 to 2 cents in the green on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is showing 1 to 2 cent gains at midday.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows very little precip in the Southern Plains over the next week, with light totals in the SRW area.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday morning as traders are looking for between 100,000-450,000 MT in 2025/26 wheat bookings in the week of 1/8. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated at 0-50,000 MT. 

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat ending stocks at 2.8 MMT, up slightly from last month.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.12 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.23 3/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.21 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.32 1/4, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.68, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.79 1/2, up 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 533-4 +2-2 +0.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 522-2s +2-6 +0.53%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6700s +0.0050 +0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 512-4s +2-0 +0.39%
Wheat
ZWK26 523-6s +2-0 +0.38%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot