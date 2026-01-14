Wheat Holding Higher on Wednesday

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is posting slightly higher trade so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 2 cent midday gains in the front months. . KC HRW futures are 1 to 2 cents in the green on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is showing 1 to 2 cent gains at midday.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows very little precip in the Southern Plains over the next week, with light totals in the SRW area.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday morning as traders are looking for between 100,000-450,000 MT in 2025/26 wheat bookings in the week of 1/8. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated at 0-50,000 MT.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat ending stocks at 2.8 MMT, up slightly from last month.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.12 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.23 3/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.21 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.32 1/4, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.68, up 1 1/2 cents,