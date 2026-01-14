Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Posting Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are up 6 to 10 cents across the front months on Wednesday. January expires today. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 6 3/4 cents lower at $9.73. Soymeal futures are up 50 to 80 cents at midday, as Soy Oil futures are down 2 to 5 points. There were 47 deliveries issued against soybeans overnight, with 7 for January bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 334,000 MT of soybeans to China on this morning via their daily announcements system.

NOPA data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for a total of 224.8 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December. 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with analysts looking for between 0.8-1.8 MMT in soybean sales in the week ending on 1/8. Soybean meal sales are seen between 150,000-400,000 MT, with 0-26,000 MT for bean oil. 

Chinese soybean imports in December were tallied at 8.04 MMT, an increase of 1.3% from the same month last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.33 1/4, up 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.73, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.45 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.58, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7037 +0.0401 +0.41%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 50.98s -0.22 -0.43%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 291.9s +0.3 +0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1030-4s +7-2 +0.71%
Soybean
ZSH26 1042-4s +3-6 +0.36%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot