Soybeans Posting Midday Gains

Soybeans are up 6 to 10 cents across the front months on Wednesday. January expires today. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 6 3/4 cents lower at $9.73. Soymeal futures are up 50 to 80 cents at midday, as Soy Oil futures are down 2 to 5 points. There were 47 deliveries issued against soybeans overnight, with 7 for January bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 334,000 MT of soybeans to China on this morning via their daily announcements system.

NOPA data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for a total of 224.8 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with analysts looking for between 0.8-1.8 MMT in soybean sales in the week ending on 1/8. Soybean meal sales are seen between 150,000-400,000 MT, with 0-26,000 MT for bean oil.

Chinese soybean imports in December were tallied at 8.04 MMT, an increase of 1.3% from the same month last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.33 1/4, up 10 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.73, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.45 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,