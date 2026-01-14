Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Paycom Software Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Paycom Software Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Paycom Software Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Founded in 1998, Oklahoma-based Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software as a service solution for integrated software for both employee records and talent management processes. The company has a market cap of $8.9 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $1.96 per share on a diluted basis, down 3% from $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $7.59, down 12% from $8.62 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.1% year over year (YoY) to $8.05 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of PAYC have declined 21.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.3% rise and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 29% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, PAYC shares plunged 10.7% following the release of the company’s mixed Q3 2025 earnings release. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $493.3 million, coming well on top of the Street’s estimates. However, PAYC’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.94, falling behind Wall Street estimates. Moreover, a sharp decline in its total assets to $4.2 billion, from $5.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, also shattered investor confidence. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining 15 analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. PAYC’s average analyst price target is $204, indicating an upside of 29.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,923.60 -40.14 -0.58%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.38 -2.10 -1.43%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
PAYC 156.79 -0.71 -0.45%
Paycom Software Inc

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot