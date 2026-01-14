Wheat Showing Marginal Gains on Wednesday Morning

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

Wheat is trading with slight gains to kick off Wednesday trade. The wheat complex closed the Tuesday trade mixed, as spring wheat was stronger and KC leading the charge to the downside. Chicago SRW futures posted fractional to penny losses in the front months to close out the day. Preliminary open interest was up 6,477 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 6 to 7 ¼ cents in the red. OI slipped 823 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 2 cent higher in the front months on the day.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows very little precip in the Southern Plains over the next week, with light totals in the SRW area.

Russia’s wheat export projection for 2025/26 is estimated at 46.5 MMT by IKAR, up from their previous estimate of 44.1 MMT. European Commission data showed wheat exports at 11.6 MMT from July 1 to January 11, lagging the 11.8 MMT total from last year.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat ending stocks at 2.8 MMT, up slightly from last month.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.10 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.21 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.19 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.31 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.67 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.78 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents