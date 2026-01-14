Barchart.com
Wheat Showing Marginal Gains on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Wheat is trading with slight gains to kick off Wednesday trade. The wheat complex closed the Tuesday trade mixed, as spring wheat was stronger and KC leading the charge to the downside. Chicago SRW futures posted fractional to penny losses in the front months to close out the day. Preliminary open interest was up 6,477 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 6 to 7 ¼ cents in the red. OI slipped 823 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 2 cent higher in the front months on the day.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows very little precip in the Southern Plains over the next week, with light totals in the SRW area.

Russia’s wheat export projection for 2025/26 is estimated at 46.5 MMT by IKAR, up from their previous estimate of 44.1 MMT. European Commission data showed wheat exports at 11.6 MMT from July 1 to January 11, lagging the 11.8 MMT total from last year.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat ending stocks at 2.8 MMT, up slightly from last month.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.10 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.67 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 533-2 +2-0 +0.38%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 521-6 +2-2 +0.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6800 +0.0150 +0.26%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 513-2 +2-6 +0.54%
Wheat
ZWK26 524-4 +2-6 +0.53%
Wheat

