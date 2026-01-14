Barchart.com
Here's What to Expect From CME Group's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

CME Group Inc Chicago office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
CME Group Inc. (CME), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. Valued at $95.6 billion by market cap, the company offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, and more. It facilitates trading on its trading floors, electronic platform, and through privately negotiated transactions that it clears. The leading derivatives marketplace is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CME to report a profit of $2.72 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.9% from $2.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect CME to report EPS of $11.17, up 8.9% from $10.26 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 4% year over year to $11.62 in fiscal 2026. 

CME stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 17% during this period. However, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF13.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 22, 2025, CME shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.68 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.63. The company’s revenue was $1.54 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.53 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CME stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” CME’s average analyst price target is $292.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.9% from the current levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.23 -1.06 -1.92%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,963.74 -13.53 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
CME 268.45 +3.47 +1.31%
CME Group Inc

