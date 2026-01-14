Barchart.com
What to Expect From DoorDash's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors. Valued at $92.6 billion by market cap, the company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. The food delivery giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 18. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DASH to report a profit of $0.58 per share on a diluted basis, up 75.8% from $0.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect DASH to report EPS of $2.22, up 665.5% from $0.29 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 42.3% year over year to $3.16 in fiscal 2026. 

DASH stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 29.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 11.9% gains over the same time frame.

DoorDash’s strong performance, highlighted by a revenue increase, stems from increased order frequency and strategic expansion beyond restaurant delivery into new verticals like apparel, grocery, and retail. The company is actively investing in technology, integrating recent acquisitions, and developing a unified global technology stack to support future growth and AI operations. 

On Nov. 5, 2025, DASH reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 17% in the following trading session. Its revenue was $3.5 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.4 billion. The company’s EPS of $0.55 missed analyst expectations by 18.7%. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DASH stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 29 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” DASH’s average analyst price target is $278.31, indicating a potential upside of 28% from the current levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 124.21 -0.31 -0.25%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,963.74 -13.53 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
DASH 217.40 +2.53 +1.18%
Doordash Inc Cl A

