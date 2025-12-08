Is DoorDash Stock Outperforming the Dow?

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors. Valued at $97 billion by market cap, the company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DASH perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the internet retail industry. DASH maintains its market leadership across 30+ countries, leveraging strong brand recognition. The company enhances customer loyalty and reduces transactional friction through its innovative membership programs, DashPass and Wolt+.

Despite its notable strength, DASH slipped 21.2% from its 52-week high of $285.50, achieved on Oct. 16. Over the past three months, DASH stock has declined 8.9%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.6% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of DASH rose 4.2% on a six-month basis, underperforming DOWI’s six-month gains of 13.3%. However, the stock climbed 27.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s 7.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, DASH has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October. However, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average recently.

DoorDash’s strong performance, highlighted by revenue growth, stems from higher order frequency and strategic expansion beyond restaurant delivery into new verticals such as apparel, grocery, and retail. The company is actively investing in technology, integrating recent acquisitions, and developing a unified global technology stack to support future growth and AI operations.

On Nov. 5, DASH reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 17% in the following trading session. Its revenue was $3.5 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.4 billion. The company’s EPS of $0.55 missed analyst expectations by 18.7%.

In the competitive arena of internet retail, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has taken the lead over DASH, showing resilience with a 10.4% uptick on a six-month basis but lagging behind the stock with solid 4.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on DASH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 41 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $277.61 suggests a potential upside of 23.4% from current price levels.