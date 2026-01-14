What You Need to Know Ahead of Fidelity National's Earnings Release

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers. Valued at $34.3 billion by market cap, the company offers credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants. The leading global provider of financial services technology solutions is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FIS to report a profit of $1.70 per share on a diluted basis, up 21.4% from $1.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect FIS to report EPS of $5.77, up 10.5% from $5.22 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.7% year over year to $6.33 in fiscal 2026.

FIS stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 18.3% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, 2025, FIS shares closed up by 2.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.51 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.48. The company’s revenue was $2.72 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.66 billion. FIS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.74 to $5.78, and revenue in the range of $10.60 billion to $10.63 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FIS stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” FIS’ average analyst price target is $81.19, indicating a potential upside of 26.4% from the current levels.