Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falling Post-USDA Data Release

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

The wheat complex is trading with losses across all three markets, giving back early session gains. Chicago SRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are posting 3 to 6 cent losses. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally lower at midday,

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 317,465 MT (11.66 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on January 8. That was an increase of 73.03% from the week prior, and up 2.19% from same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 100,459 MT, with 60,419 MT to Mexico and 39,899 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 15.581 MMT (572.52 mbu), which is up 19.23% yr/yr.

USDA showed no changes the 2025/26 US wheat output, as feed and residual was trimmed by 20 mbu on the balance sheet to 100 and carryover from 2024/25 was up 4 mbu. That took US wheat ending stocks up 25 mbu to 926 mbu per the WASDE report. World wheat stocks were raised by another 3.38 MMT to 278.25 MMT.

The quarterly Grain Stocks report showed December 1 wheat stocks at 1.675 bbu, above the average guess of 1.636 bbu. That was also 107 mbu above the same period last year. 

USDA released their Winter wheat Seedings report this morning, showed all winter wheat acres at 32.99 million acres. That was above trade ideas of 32.4 million acres and down 163,000 acres vs. last year. HRW was seen at 23.5 million acres, with 6.14 million estimated for SRW and 3.36 million acres for white wheat. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.11, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.22 3/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.26 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.37 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.67 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.77 3/4, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 538-0s -5-0 -0.92%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 526-6s -3-4 -0.66%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6650 -0.0100 -0.18%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 511-2s -6-0 -1.16%
Wheat
ZWK26 522-6s -6-0 -1.13%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot