Here's What to Expect From Expedia Group's Next Earnings Report

Seattle, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is an online travel company that provides travel booking and technology services through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and Hotwire. Valued at a market cap of $36.3 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this travel services provider to report a profit of $2.72 per share, up 47.8% from $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, its EPS of $7.03 exceeded the consensus estimates by 7.7. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EXPE to report a profit of $12.54 per share, up 33.3% from $9.41 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 25.3% year-over-year to $15.71 in fiscal 2026.

EXPE has soared 62.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.7% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY11.6% uptick over the same time period. 

On Nov. 6, EXPE delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results, and its shares surged 17.6% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue grew 8.7% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, topping analyst expectations by 2.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 23.5% from the year-ago quarter to $7.57, notably exceeding Wall Street's forecast of $7.21.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EXPE’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 36 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and 23 suggest "Hold.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $273.26, its Street-high price target of $350 suggests an 18.1% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 124.55 +0.14 +0.11%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,958.05 -8.23 -0.12%
S&P 500 Index
EXPE 290.78 -5.55 -1.87%
Expedia Group Inc
AMZN 247.51 +0.13 +0.05%
Amazon.com Inc

