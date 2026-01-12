Here's What to Expect From Expedia Group's Next Earnings Report

Seattle, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE ) is an online travel company that provides travel booking and technology services through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and Hotwire. Valued at a market cap of $36.3 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this travel services provider to report a profit of $2.72 per share , up 47.8% from $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, its EPS of $7.03 exceeded the consensus estimates by 7.7.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EXPE to report a profit of $12.54 per share, up 33.3% from $9.41 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 25.3% year-over-year to $15.71 in fiscal 2026.

EXPE has soared 62.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.7% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 11.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 6, EXPE delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results, and its shares surged 17.6% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue grew 8.7% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, topping analyst expectations by 2.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 23.5% from the year-ago quarter to $7.57, notably exceeding Wall Street's forecast of $7.21.