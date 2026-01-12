Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Philip Morris’ Report

Valued at a market cap of $253.1 billion, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a leading multinational tobacco and nicotine products company. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, it manufactures and sells cigarettes, heated tobacco, e-vapor, oral nicotine products and other smoke-free alternatives in more than 180 markets worldwide.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings results shortly. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Philip Morris to report an adjusted EPS of $1.67, up 7.7% from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Marlboro maker to report an adjusted EPS of $7.50, up 14.2% from $6.57 in fiscal 2024. Its earnings are projected to rise 11.3% annually to $8.35 in FY2026.

Shares of Philip Morris have surged 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 17.7% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2% rise over the same period.

On Dec. 12, shares of Philip Morris rose 1.7% after the company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.47 per common share, underscoring its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2025, with the stock trading ex-dividend on December 26. The announcement reinforced investor confidence in Philip Morris International’s cash-generation strength and dividend sustainability, supporting positive sentiment toward the stock.

Analysts' consensus view on Philip Morris’ stock is highly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and three advise "Hold." Its average analyst price target of $186.92 indicates an upswing potential of 14.9% from the current market prices.