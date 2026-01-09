Soybeans Trading with Gains at Midday

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 5 ¾ cent gains at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 cents higher at $9.91. Soymeal futures are up 30 cents to $1.20 on Friday, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 40 points higher on the day. There were another 84 deliveries against January soybeans overnight, with 52 issued for bean meal and 166 against January soybean oil.

A private export sale of 198,000 MT of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations this morning according to the USDA.

USDA Export Sales data now shows 28.576 MMT in US soybean export sale commitments as of 1/1, with 29% from the same week in 2024/25. That is also 64% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 82% average sales pace. Shipmemts are down 45% from a year ago at 16.347 MMT, which is 37% of the USDA forecast and lagging the average of 57%.

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, has issued an auction of 1.1 MMT of imported soybeans (from 2022-2025) for January 13.

WASDE data will be released on Monday, with the monthly report expected to show the 2025/26 soybean ending stocks number at 295 mbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That would be a 5 mbu increase mo/mo.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.52 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.91, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.64, up 2 3/4 cents,