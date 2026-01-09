Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Trading with Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 5 ¾ cent gains at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 cents higher at $9.91. Soymeal futures are up 30 cents to $1.20 on Friday, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 40 points higher on the day. There were another 84 deliveries against January soybeans overnight, with 52 issued for bean meal and 166 against January soybean oil.

A private export sale of 198,000 MT of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations this morning according to the USDA.

USDA Export Sales data now shows 28.576 MMT in US soybean export sale commitments as of 1/1, with 29% from the same week in 2024/25. That is also 64% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 82% average sales pace. Shipmemts are down 45% from a year ago at 16.347 MMT, which is 37% of the USDA forecast and lagging the average of 57%. 

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, has issued an auction of 1.1 MMT of imported soybeans (from 2022-2025) for January 13.

WASDE data will be released on Monday, with the monthly report expected to show the 2025/26 soybean ending stocks number at 295 mbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That would be a 5 mbu increase mo/mo.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.52 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.91, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.64, up 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.75 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8980 +0.0171 +0.17%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.68 +0.23 +0.47%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.8 +0.2 +0.07%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1052-6 +5-6 +0.55%
Soybean
ZSH26 1062-6 +1-4 +0.14%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 1
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 2
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 3
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 4
Here’s How You Can Intercept IONQ Stock’s Play-Action Pass for a 127% Payout
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Smart Money: 2 Undervalued Stocks With Aggressive Share Buybacks and Unusual Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot