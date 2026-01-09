Barchart.com
Wheat Slipping Back on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Wheat is showing fractional to 2 cent losses on Friday morning. The wheat complex failed to hold in the gains on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to a penny higher at the close. Preliminary open interest was up 429 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures functionality to 2 cents in the red. OI was up 3,495 contracts on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat settled Thursday with fractional front month gains.

Export sales data for the week of January 1 was released on Thursday, as USDA showed 118,701 MT of 2025/26 wheat sold, shy of analysts expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT. That was still 6.64% above the same holiday week last year and a 24.4% improvement from last week. The Philippines was the largest buyer of 61,000 MT, with 32,000 MT sold to unknown destinations. There were net reductions of 9,347 MT for 2026/27.

Census data from Thursday showed 1.96 MMT (72.2 mbu) of wheat shipped in October, a 6-year high but down 39.19% from last month.

USDA will release an updated WASDE on Monday, with wheat ending stocks seen down 5 mbu to 896 mbu.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.18, unch, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29, up 1 cent, currently down 3/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43, down 1/4 cent, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.71 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 1/4 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, up 1/2 cent, currently down 3/4 cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 541-0 -2-0 -0.37%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 528-6 -1-4 -0.28%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7050 -0.0075 -0.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 517-0 -1-0 -0.19%
Wheat
ZWK26 528-0 -1-0 -0.19%
Wheat

Reserve Your Spot