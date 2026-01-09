Barchart.com
Soybeans Posting Friday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Soybeans are trading with gains of 4 to 5 ½ cents so far on Friday morning. Futures posted Thursday losses of 5 to 6 cents. Open interest rose 4,628 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 3/4 cents lower at $9.88. Soymeal futures were down $1.10 to $2.70 on Thursday, with Soy Oil futures 11 to 21 points higher on the day. There were another 84 deliveries against January soybeans overnight, with 52 issued for bean meal and 166 against January soybean oil.

USDA tallied 877,914 MT of soybean sold in the week ending on January 1 in Thursday’s Export Sales report, on the lower side of expectations of between 0.75-1.3 MMT for 2025/26. That was a 7-week low but well above the same week last year. China was the buyer of 470,100 MT, with 173,200 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal bookings were just 158,143 MT, which made their way into the estimated 100,000-350,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were 24,874 MT, which was near the top end of the 0-30,000 MT expectations.

October exports were tallied at 5.264 MMT (197.1 mbu) according to Census, down 43.05% from last year and the lowest since 2008/09. Soybean meal exports were up 5.7% from the previous month at a record 1.393 MMT for October.

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, has issued an auction of 1.1 MMT of imported soybeans  (from 2022-2025) for January 13.

WASDE data will be released on Monday, with the monthly report expected to show the 2025/26 soybean ending stocks number at 295 mbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That would be a 5 mbu increase mo/mo.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.47, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 5 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.88, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.61 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 5 ¼ cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.73 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

