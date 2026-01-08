Barchart.com
Soybeans Ease Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybeans posted Thursday losses of 5 to 6 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 3/4 cents lower at $9.88. Soymeal futures were down $1.10 to $2.70 on Thursday, with Soy Oil futures 11 to 21 points higher on the day. 

A private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans were reported as sold to China by the USDA this morning.

USDA tallied 877,914 MT of soybean sold in the week ending on January 1 in this morning’s Export Sales report, on the lower side of expectations of between 0.75-1.3 MMT for 2025/26. That was a 7-week low but well above the same week last year. China was the buyer of 470,100 MT, with 173,200 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal bookings were just 158,143 MT, which made their way into the estimated 100,000-350,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were 24,874 MT, which was near the top end of the 0-30,000 MT expectations.

October exports were tallied at 5.264 MMT (197.1 mbu) according to Census, down 43.05% from last year and the lowest since 2008/09. Soybean meal exports were up 5.7% from the previous month at a record 1.393 MMT for October.

WASDE data will be released on Monday, with the monthly report expected to show the 2025/26 soybean ending stocks number at 295 mbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That would be a 5 mbu increase mo/mo.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.47, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.88, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.61 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.73 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8809 -0.0579 -0.58%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.45s +0.14 +0.28%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.6s -1.8 -0.59%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1047-0s -5-6 -0.55%
Soybean
ZSH26 1061-2s -5-6 -0.54%
Soybean

