Wheat Holding onto Modest Thursday AM Gains

Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock

The wheat complex is holding higher on Thursday, with all three exchanges in the green. Chicago SRW futures are posting 2 to 3 cent gains at midday. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents so far on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat is showing 2 to 3 cent gains.

Export sales data for the week of January 1 was released this morning, as USDA showed 118,701 MT of 2025/26 wheat sold, shy of analysts expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT. That was still 6.64% above the same holiday week last year and a 2444% improvement from last week. There were net reductions of 9,347 MT for 2026/27.

Census data from this morning showed 1.96 MMT (72.2 mbu) of wheat shipped in October, a 6-year high but down 39.19% from last month.

USDA will release their Winter wheat Seedings report on Monday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for all winter wheat acreage at 32.4 million acres. HRW is seen at 23 million acres, with 5.9 million estimated for SRW and 3.5 million acres for white wheat.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.20 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.30 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.32 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.44 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.72 1/2, up 2 cents,