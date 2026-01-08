Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Easing Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Soybeans are showing 3 to 6 cent losses so far on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 1/2 cents lower at $9.88 ¼. Soymeal futures are showing nearby contracts within 50 cents of unchanged at midday, with Soy Oil futures 7 to 17 points lower on the day. There were 142 deliveries issued against January soybeans overnight, with 70 issued for bean oil.

A private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans were reported as sold to China by the USDA this morning.

USDA tallied 877,914 MT of soybean sold in the week ending on January 1 in this morning’s Export Sales report, on the lower side of expectations of between 0.75-1.3 MMT for 2025/26. That was a 7-week low but well above the same week last year. 

Soybean meal bookings were just 158,143 MT, which made their way into the estimated 100,000-350,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were 24,874 MT, which was near the top end of the 0-30,000 MT expectations.

October exports were tallied at 5.264 MMT (197.1 mbu) according to Census, down 43.05% from last year and the lowest since 2008/09. Soybean meal exports were up 5.7% from the previous month at a record 1.393 MMT for October.

Crop Production data will be released on Monday, with the annual report expected to show the final 2025 soybean yield estimate at 52.7 bpa. Production is pegged at 4.23 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.49 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.88 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.61 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.73 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8805 -0.0583 -0.59%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.45s +0.14 +0.28%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.6s -1.8 -0.59%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1047-0s -5-6 -0.55%
Soybean
ZSH26 1061-2s -5-6 -0.54%
Soybean

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
The 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for 2026
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot