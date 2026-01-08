Barchart.com
Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Allstate's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Allstate Corp location - by Brett_Hondow via iStock
Valued at a market cap of $54.2 billion, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is an insurance company based in Northbrook, Illinois. The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 4. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $8.72 per share, up 13.7% from $7.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $11.17 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 36.2%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ALL to report a profit of $28.81 per share, up 57.3% from $18.32 per share in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to decline 17% year-over-year to $23.91 in fiscal 2026.

ALL has gained 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF15.6% uptick over the same time period. 

On Nov. 5, ALL delivered impressive Q3 results, and its shares surged 1.7% in the following trading session. The company’s total revenue increased 3.8% year-over-year to $17.3 billion, while its adjusted EPS improved by a staggering  185.7% from the year-ago quarter to $11.17, driven by efficient premium writing. Its bottom-line figure exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 36.2%, bolstering investor confidence.  

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about ALL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest "Hold,” and two advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for ALL is $240.64, indicating a 14.9% potential upside from the current levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALL 209.59 +2.32 +1.12%
Allstate Corp
XLF 56.13 +0.52 +0.94%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,915.61 -5.32 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index

