Here's What to Expect From Illinois Tool's Next Earnings Report

Founded in 1912, Glenview, Illinois-based Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. Illinois Tool boasts a market capitalization of $72.4 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Illinois Tool Works to report a profit of $2.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $2.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect the company's EPS to be $10.44, up 2.9% from $10.15 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is anticipated to rise 7.5% year over year (YoY) to $11.22 in fiscal 2026.

ITW stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.2% return during the same time frame.

On Dec. 16, Illinois Tool closed down more than 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Neutral” with a price target of $230. Despite a description of a well-run company from the analyst, the downgrade ultimately happened because of limited upside from current levels of its shares.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ITW stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 recommend a “Hold,” and five advocate a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $261.13 represents 5.7% upside potential to current price levels.