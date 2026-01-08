Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Illinois Tool's Next Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Illinois Tool Works, Inc_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Illinois Tool Works, Inc_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Founded in 1912, Glenview, Illinois-based Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. Illinois Tool boasts a market capitalization of $72.4 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Illinois Tool Works to report a profit of $2.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $2.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect the company's EPS to be $10.44, up 2.9% from $10.15 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is anticipated to rise 7.5% year over year (YoY) to $11.22 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

ITW stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.2% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 16, Illinois Tool closed down more than 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Neutral” with a price target of $230. Despite a description of a well-run company from the analyst, the downgrade ultimately happened because of limited upside from current levels of its shares. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ITW stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 recommend a “Hold,” and five advocate a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $261.13 represents 5.7% upside potential to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.97 -3.05 -1.88%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
ITW 246.99 -7.16 -2.82%
Illinois Tool Works Inc

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
Congress building side view by tupungato via iStock 4
Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Why You Should Mark Your Calendars for January 30.
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 5
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot