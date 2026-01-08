Here's What to Expect From Illinois Tool's Next Earnings Report

Founded in 1912, Glenview, Illinois-based Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. Illinois Tool boasts a market capitalization of $72.4 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Illinois Tool Works to report a profit of $2.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $2.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.
For the full year, analysts expect the company's EPS to be $10.44, up 2.9% from $10.15 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is anticipated to rise 7.5% year over year (YoY) to $11.22 in fiscal 2026.
ITW stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.2% return during the same time frame.
On Dec. 16, Illinois Tool closed down more than 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Neutral” with a price target of $230. Despite a description of a well-run company from the analyst, the downgrade ultimately happened because of limited upside from current levels of its shares.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on ITW stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 recommend a “Hold,” and five advocate a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $261.13 represents 5.7% upside potential to current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.