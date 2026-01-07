Barchart.com
Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
The wheat complex is rallying at Wednesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 10 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are showing 10 to 11 cent gains at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 6 to 8 cents so far on Wednesday.

Export sales data for the week of January 1 will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2025/26 wheat sales. Bookings for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT.

China’s Vice Premier stated overnight that the winter wheat crop area remains steady though planting conditions in some areas are weak.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.20, up 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.43 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.74, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.85 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 543-4 +10-2 +1.92%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 531-6 +10-2 +1.97%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7500 +0.0775 +1.37%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 518-6 +8-2 +1.62%
Wheat
ZWK26 528-4 +7-2 +1.39%
Wheat

