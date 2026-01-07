Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash

The wheat complex is rallying at Wednesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 10 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are showing 10 to 11 cent gains at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 6 to 8 cents so far on Wednesday.

Export sales data for the week of January 1 will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2025/26 wheat sales. Bookings for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT.

China’s Vice Premier stated overnight that the winter wheat crop area remains steady though planting conditions in some areas are weak.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.20, up 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.29 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.43 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.74, up 6 3/4 cents,