What You Need to Know Ahead of Ares Management's Earnings Release

Ares Management Corporation (ARES), headquartered in Los Angeles, California, operates as an alternative asset manager. Valued at $54.4 billion by market cap, the company invests in credit, real assets, private equity, and secondaries market. The leading global alternative investment manager is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ARES to report a profit of $1.72 per share on a diluted basis, up 39.8% from $1.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect ARES to report EPS of $5.08, up 28% from $3.97 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 29.5% year over year to $6.58 in fiscal 2026.

ARES stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 2.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 16.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 3, 2025, ARES shares closed up by 4.6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.19 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.14.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ARES stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” ARES’ average analyst price target is $190.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.1% from the current levels.