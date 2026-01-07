Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Ares Management's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock

Ares Management Corporation (ARES), headquartered in Los Angeles, California, operates as an alternative asset manager. Valued at $54.4 billion by market cap, the company invests in credit, real assets, private equity, and secondaries market. The leading global alternative investment manager is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 5. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ARES to report a profit of $1.72 per share on a diluted basis, up 39.8% from $1.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect ARES to report EPS of $5.08, up 28% from $3.97 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 29.5% year over year to $6.58 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

ARES stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 2.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 16.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 3, 2025, ARES shares closed up by 4.6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.19 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.14.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ARES stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” ARES’ average analyst price target is $190.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ARES 176.00 +3.95 +2.30%
Ares Management LP
XLF 56.40 +0.27 +0.48%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,944.82 +42.77 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 3
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot