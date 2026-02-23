Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Posting Midday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

The wheat complex is falling back on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are fown 3 to 4 cents so far on the day. KC HRW futures are 7 to 8 cents higher on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is trading with contracts 2 to 3 cents lower.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 535,113 MT (19.66 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 19. That was up 41.57% from the week prior, and 37.37% above the same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 89,227 MT, with 67,932 MT to Nigeria and 62,144 MT to Bangladesh. Marketing year shipments have totaled 18.24 MMT (670.33 mbu), which is up 19.41% yr/yr.

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec funds slashing 17,618 contracts from their net short position in Chicago wheat in the week of 2/17, taking the total position to 68,037 contracts. In KC wheat, they trimmed 8,887 contracts from their net short to 10,609 contracts.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.72 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.77, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.65 1/4, down 7 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.77 1/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.84 1/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.98, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 574-4 -10-6 -1.84%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 562-2 -10-0 -1.75%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8500 -0.0225 -0.38%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 571-0 -2-4 -0.44%
Wheat
ZWK26 575-6 -4-4 -0.78%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot