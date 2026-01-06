What You Need to Know Ahead of AMETEK's Earnings Release

Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based AMETEK, Inc. ( AME ) manufactures and sells electronic instruments (EIG) and electromechanical (EMG) devices. Valued at a market cap of $48.1 billion , the company serves a diverse range of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, energy, and research applications. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $1.94 per share , up 3.7% from $1.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.89 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 7.4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AME to report a profit of $7.36 per share, up 7.8% from $6.83 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8% year-over-year to $7.95 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of AME have surged 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.2% return over the same time frame. However, it has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 20.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 30, shares of AME gained 7.7% after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. The company delivered record sales and adjusted earnings in the quarter. Its net sales climbed 10.8% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, surpassing consensus expectations by 3.8%. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS of $1.89 exceeded the forecasted figure by 7.4%.