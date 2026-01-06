Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Fair Isaac Corporation's Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fair Isaac Corp_ Logo and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Fair Isaac Corp_ Logo and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1956, the Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) provides analytics software in the Americas and internationally. It develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has a market capitalization of $39 billion and is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 soon. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Fair Isaac to report a profit of $5.80 per share on a diluted basis, up 39.8% from $4.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FICO’s EPS to be $33.66, up 34.3% from $25.07 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 25.2% year over year (YoY) to $42.15 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of FICO have declined 15.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK22.7% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, FICO stock rose following its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company reported a 13.5% year-over-year increase in its revenue, which amounted to $515.8 million, in line with analyst estimates. Moreover, FICO’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $7.74, beating the Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FICO stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three give a “Moderate Buy,” five recommend a “Hold,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $1,997.31 represents 20.8% upside potential to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,902.05 +43.58 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.62 +0.32 +0.22%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FICO 1,653.48 +10.21 +0.62%
Fair Isaac and Company

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot