Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Fair Isaac Corporation's Report

Founded in 1956, the Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) provides analytics software in the Americas and internationally. It develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has a market capitalization of $39 billion and is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Fair Isaac to report a profit of $5.80 per share on a diluted basis, up 39.8% from $4.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FICO’s EPS to be $33.66, up 34.3% from $25.07 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 25.2% year over year (YoY) to $42.15 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of FICO have declined 15.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.7% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, FICO stock rose following its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company reported a 13.5% year-over-year increase in its revenue, which amounted to $515.8 million, in line with analyst estimates. Moreover, FICO’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $7.74, beating the Wall Street estimates.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FICO stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three give a “Moderate Buy,” five recommend a “Hold,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $1,997.31 represents 20.8% upside potential to current price levels.