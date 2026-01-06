Advanced Micro Devices’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $363.8 billion , Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is a semiconductor company that designs high-performance processors and graphics solutions used across a wide range of markets, including PCs, gaming, data centers, artificial intelligence, and embedded systems. The Santa Clara, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this semiconductor company to report a profit of $1.10 per share , up 25% from $0.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.97 per share in the previous quarter came in line with the consensus estimates.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AMD to report a profit of $3.12 per share, up 19.1% from $2.62 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 74% year-over-year to $5.43 in fiscal 2026.

AMD has rallied 76.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 22.7% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of AMD surged 4.4% on Jan. 2, as investor sentiment strengthened on the back of bullish analyst forecasts and expectations of upcoming product launches . Several leading Wall Street analysts projected as much as a 32% upside in the stock by 2026, extending last year’s strong gains. Optimism was largely driven by AMD’s growing importance in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, supported by robust demand for high-performance computing and data center solutions. The stock also benefited from a broader rally in technology shares, as renewed excitement around AI lifted the entire sector.