Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Trading with Monday Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

The wheat complex are trading with gains across the three markets in Monday. Chicago SRW futures are 5 to 6 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are 8 to 9 cents in the green at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 2 to 3 cents so far on the session. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of just 183,305 MT (6.74 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 1/1. That was 42.47% below the week prior and 55.57% lower than the same week last year. The Philippines was as the largest destination of 74,996 MT, with 70,722 MT shipped to Mexico and 33,571 MT to Japan. The marketing year total is now 15.263 MMT (560.8 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is now 19.64% above the same period last year.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning for the week of Christmas showed just 95,385 MT of wheat sold, below trade ideas looking for between 100,000 to 500,000 MT. That was a marketing year low and down 32.15% from the same week last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.12 1/2, up 6 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.23 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.23 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.36 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.73, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.83 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 533-2s +5-2 +0.99%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 520-6s +5-6 +1.12%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7125s +0.0050 +0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 512-4s +6-0 +1.18%
Wheat
ZWK26 523-4s +5-2 +1.01%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot