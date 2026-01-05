Barchart.com
Soybeans Posting Monday AM Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Soybeans are in rally mode as traders come back from the thin holiday markets, with futures up 15 to 18 ¼ centas. There were another 401 deliveries against January soybeans issued on Friday evening. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 16 ¾ cents higher at $9.87 1/2. Soymeal futures are $3.50 to $4 higher at midday, with Soy Oil futures up 60 to 67 points. There were 20 deliveries issued for January soybean meal.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 980,518 MT (51.2 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on New Years Day. That was an increase of 24.3% from the week prior, but down 26.7% from same week last year. China was the top destination of 397,069 MT, with 182,553 MT to Egypt and 74,996 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 16.4 MMT (602.64 mbu), which is down 45.3% yr/yr.

Export Sales data for the week ending on December 25 showed soybean sales at 1.178 MMT, which was in the middle of analysts looking for 0.7-1.8 MMT. Another 66,391 MT was sold for 2026/27. Sales for the current marketing year were above the week prior and more than double the same week last year.

Meal sales were tallied at 110,642 MT, shy of estimates at 150,000-500,000 MT. Bean oil sales seen were in the middle of the 0-20,000 MT estimates at 6,238 MT.

November crush data was updated on Friday, with NASS showing a total of 220.48 mbu of soybeans crushed during the month. That was down 6.7% from last month, but still 4.98% larger yr/yr. Soybean crush in the first quarter of 2025/26 was 661.74 mbu up 49.5 mbu vs. last year, with USDA projecting a full marketing year increase of 110 mbu yr/yr. Soybean oil stocks for November 30 were tallied at 2.16 billion lbs, above estimates and 33.72% larger than last year. 

StoneX estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 177.6 MMT, up from their previous number by 0.4 MMT.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.47 3/4, up 18 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.87 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.62, up 16 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.74 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8694 +0.1701 +1.75%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.87s +0.57 +1.16%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.9s +3.9 +1.32%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1047-2s +17-6 +1.72%
Soybean
ZSH26 1062-0s +16-2 +1.55%
Soybean

