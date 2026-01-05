Royal Caribbean Cruises' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $77.2 billion , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL ) is a cruise company that operates a diverse portfolio of brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, catering to both mass-market and luxury travelers. The Miami, Florida-based company is known for its modern fleet, innovative ships, and destination-focused itineraries. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this cruise company to report a profit of $2.79 per share , up 71.2% from $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $5.75 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 1.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RCL to report a profit of $15.64 per share, up 32.5% from $11.80 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 14.5% year-over-year to $17.91 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of RCL have gained 23.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 6.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 11, shares of RCL rose 7.4% after the company announced a new $2 billion share buyback program and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. Investor sentiment was further boosted by Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) data showing cruise-related consumer spending increased 11.2% year over year in November, despite a broader decline in overall travel spending.