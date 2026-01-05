Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need To Know Ahead of PepsiCo's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PepsiCo Inc cold pepsi -by Fotoatelie via iStock
PepsiCo Inc cold pepsi -by Fotoatelie via iStock

With a market cap of $194.5 billion, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a global food and beverage company offering snacks, cereals, beverages, and dairy products under brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, and Quaker. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and the Asia Pacific.

The Purchase, New York-based company is scheduled to deliver its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast PepsiCo to post an adjusted EPS of $2.24, up 14.3% from $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect PEP to report an adjusted EPS of $8.12, a marginal decline from $8.16 in fiscal 2024. However, adjusted EPS is projected to rebound, growing 5.3% year-over-year to $8.55 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of PepsiCo have dropped 5.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% increase and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal decrease over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of PepsiCo rose 4.2% on Oct. 9 as the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $2.29 and revenue of $23.94 billion. Strong performance in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with 9% reported revenue growth, along with 2% revenue growth in North America Beverages. Additionally, the company raised its core EPS guidance for 2025 to a 0.5% decline versus the prior 1.5% decline.

Analysts' consensus view on PEP stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," 12 suggest "Hold," and one has "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for PepsiCo is $158.53, indicating a potential upside of 11.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,913.29 +54.82 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
PEP 140.54 -1.69 -1.19%
Pepsico Inc
XLP 77.28 -0.41 -0.53%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot