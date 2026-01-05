Barchart.com
Wheat Posting Modest Monday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Wheat is showing slight fractional to 3 cent gains across the three exchanges so far on Monday morning. The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Friday as the new year kicked off. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally in the red in the front months on Friday, as March was 12 ½ cents lower last week. Friday’s open interest rose 5,451 contracts, mostly in the March. KC HRW futures were steady to fractionally mixed on Friday, with March falling 18 ½ cents last week. OI was up 951 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents, as March slipped 8 ½ cents on the week. 

USDA Export Sales data will be out this morning for the week of Christmas, as traders are looking for between 100,000 to 500,000 MT in wheat sales in that week.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.06 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 2 1/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.18 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.15, up 1/4 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.28, unch, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.71 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, down 3 cents, currently up 3/4 cent


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 535-4 +7-4 +1.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 523-2 +8-2 +1.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7220 +0.0150 +0.26%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 512-4 +6-0 +1.18%
Wheat
ZWK26 523-2 +5-0 +0.96%
Wheat

