Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From LyondellBasell’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
LyondellBasell Industries NV phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
LyondellBasell Industries NV phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a major petrochemical and chemical company. With a market cap of $14.3 billion, it produces and markets key chemical building blocks such as ethylene, propylene, polyethylene and polypropylene, along with a wide range of polymers, specialty chemicals, and fuels, which are used in everyday applications including packaging, automotive components, construction materials, textiles, and consumer goods. The company’s operations are organized into Olefins & Polyolefins, Intermediates & Derivatives, Advanced Polymer Solutions, Refining, and Technology segments, and it also licenses processing technologies to other producers.

The chemical giant is gearing up to announce its fourth-quarter results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect LYB to deliver a non-GAAP profit of $0.19 per share, down 74.7% from $0.75 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has met or exceeded Street estimates on the bottom line twice over the past four quarters, it has missed projections on two other occasions.

For the current fiscal 2025, analysts project the chemical giant  to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $2.22, down 65.3% from $6.40 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 61.7% year over year to $3.59 per share.

www.barchart.com

LYB stock prices have tanked 39% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% returns and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB10.9% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 15, LyondellBasell shares declined more than 2%, following a downgrade by BMO Capital Markets, which lowered its rating from “Market Perform” to “Underperform” and set a price target of $36. The downgrade reflected the analyst’s concerns over near-term headwinds in the chemicals and petrochemicals markets, including weaker global demand, margin pressure from rising feedstock costs, and uncertainty in the energy and industrial sectors. 

Analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects. LyondellBasell has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include two “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 14 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $50.70 suggests a 14.2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LYB 44.39 +1.09 +2.52%
Lyondellbasell Industries NV
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 46.12 +0.77 +1.70%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 2
As SpaceX Readies for Massive IPO, This Is the Space Stock You Should Be Buying
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot