Wheat Starts the New Year with Mixed Action

The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Friday as the new year kicked off. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally in the red in the front months on Friday, as March was 12 ½ cents lower this week. KC HRW futures were steady to fractionally mixed on Friday, with March falling 18 ½ cents this week. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents, as March slipped 8 ½ cents on the week.

USDA Export Sales data will be out on Monday morning for the week of Christmas, as traders are looking for between 100,000 to 500,000 MT in wheat sales in that week.

Details on the Farm Bridge Assistance program were released by the USDA on Wednesday, with the wheat payment tallied at $39.35/acre.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28, unch,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.71 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,