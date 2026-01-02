Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Starting the New Year with Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are slipping 2 to 3 ½ cents so far on Friday morning. There were 913 deliveries issued against January beans overnight.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 ¼ cents higher at $9.68. Soymeal futures are $2.90 to $3.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 40 to 51 points on the day. There were 48 deliveries issued for Jan bean oil.

USDA released the payment details for the Farm Bridge Assistance program on Wednesday, with soybeans getting a $30.88/acre payment.

Export Sales data will be out on Monday morning for the week ending on December 25, with analysts looking for 0.7-1.8 MMT of 2025/26 soybean bookings, with 0-150,000 MT for 2026/27. Meal sales are seen between 150,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil sales seen between 0-20,000 MT.

November crush data will be updated this afternoon, with traders looking for 225.24 mbu of soybeans crushed during the month. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.906 billion lbs for the end of the month.

CFTC data was delayed due to the backlogged reports from the shutdown as well as last week’s holiday, with Commitment of Traders data showing, managed money at a net long of 110,403 contracts. That was a drop of 37,375 contracts from the week prior.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.27 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.68, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.44 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.57 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.6878 +0.0511 +0.53%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.23 +0.67 +1.38%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 296.1 -3.3 -1.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1028-6 -1-6 -0.17%
Soybean
ZSH26 1046-0 -1-4 -0.14%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ logo and data- by Piotr Sway via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Activity in Occidental Petroleum Call Options - A Signal Investors Expect a Dividend Hike
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
Buy These 6 Down-and-Out Stocks for a ‘Dogs of the Dow' Rebound in 2026
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot