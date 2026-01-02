Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Church & Dwight's Report

With a market cap of $20.1 billion , Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD ) is a consumer packaged goods company that develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products across its Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products segments. It sells a wide portfolio of well-known brands across retail, e-commerce, industrial, and agricultural channels worldwide.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company is set to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project CHD to report an adjusted EPS of $0.85 , a 10.4% increase from $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the maker of household and personal products to report adjusted EPS of $3.48, up 1.2% from $3.44 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 8.6% year-over-year to $3.78 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Church & Dwight have dipped 19.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.4% gain and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLP ) marginal decline over the same time frame.

Shares of Church & Dwight climbed 7.2% on Oct. 31 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.81 beating Wall Street estimates and exceeding the company’s own outlook of $0.72. Revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, surpassing forecasts, while all three segments delivered solid organic growth and cash from operations jumped 19.6% to $435.5 million. Also, management raised its full-year guidance , including adjusted EPS of about $3.49, higher cash from operations of approximately $1.2 billion, and a narrower-than-expected gross margin contraction.