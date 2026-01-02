W.W. Grainger's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services. Valued at $48 billion by market cap, the company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, packaging, material handling, adhesives, safety, janitorial, electrical, and metalworking equipment. The MRO giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GWW to report a profit of $9.45 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.7% from $9.71 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect GWW to report EPS of $39.48, up 1.3% from $38.96 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.7% year over year to $43.71 in fiscal 2026.

GWW stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 4.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 17.6% gains over the same time frame.

GWW faced headwinds from inflation and tariffs, impacting margins despite steady demand. Productivity initiatives and price hikes helped offset costs. The company is streamlining its portfolio, exiting the UK business, and investing in digital transformation to drive growth and improve profitability.

On Oct. 31, GWW shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $10.21 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $9.93. The company’s revenue was $4.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.6 billion. GWW expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $39 to $39.75, and revenue in the range of $17.8 billion to $18 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GWW stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” GWW’s average analyst price target is $1,034.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.5% from the current levels.