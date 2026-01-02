What to Expect From United Parcel Service's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. Valued at $84.2 billion by market cap, UPS is a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions and delivers packages each business day for 1.6 million shipping customers to 10.2 million delivery customers in over 200 countries and territories. The logistics giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect UPS to report a profit of $2.20 per share on a diluted basis, down 20% from $2.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect UPS to report EPS of $6.91, down 10.5% from $7.72 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.5% year over year to $7.29 in fiscal 2026.

UPS stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 20.9% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 17.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, UPS shares closed up by 8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.74 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.31. The company’s revenue was $21.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $20.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on UPS stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” UPS’ average analyst price target is $104.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.3% from the current levels.