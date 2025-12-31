Barchart.com
Soybeans Falling to Kickoff New Years Eve

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Soybeans are trading with New Years Eve losses of 2 to 4 cents so far. Futures closed Tuesday with weakness, as contracts were down fractionally to 3 1/4 cents. Open interest was down 16,065 contracts on Tuesday mostly in January, with Wednesday as first notice day. There were 1,062 deliveries issued against January beans on FND.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3/4 cent lower at $9.80. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 7 to 15 points on the day. There no deliveries for January soy meal, with 7 issued for Jan bean oil.

The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

USDA will give us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 this morning, with expectations of between 1.4 to 2.4 MMT in soybean sales. Meal sales are seen between 200,000-500,000 MT, with soy oil in a range of 0-24,000 MT

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.02 MMT, which was a 0.55 MMT drop from the same period last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.46 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.80, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.62 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently down 3 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7450 -0.0438 -0.45%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.33 -0.11 -0.22%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 301.9 -0.4 -0.13%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1043-0 -3-2 -0.31%
Soybean
ZSH26 1059-2 -3-0 -0.28%
Soybean

