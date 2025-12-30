Wheat Falls into Tuesday’s Close

The wheat market closed with losses across all three exchanges on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were 2 to 3 cents lower at the close. KC HRW futures were down 5 to 6 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally lower on the day. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.
SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for 2025/26 at 44.6 MMT, a 0.4 MMT increase from their prior number. Overnight, Russian drones hit 2 vessels entering Ukrainian ports to be loaded with wheat, according to the Ukrainian Navy.
Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated at 27.8 MMT according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a 0.7 MMT increase from the prior estimate.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.10 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.22, down 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.22, down 5 1/4 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.35, down 5 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.79 1/2, down 3/4 cent,
May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.89, down 3/4 cent,
