Wheat Weakness Continues on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
The wheat market is showing losses across the winter wheats at midday, with spring wheat slightly higher. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally higher so far.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for 2025/26 at 44.6 MMT, a 0.4 MMT increase from their prior number. Overnight, Russian drones hit 2 vessels entering Ukrainian ports to be loaded with wheat, according to the Ukrainian Navy.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.11 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.22 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.23 1/4, down 4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.36 1/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.80, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.90 1/2, up 3/4 cent,


