Soybeans Holding Mostly Steady at Midday

Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are showing steady trade on Tuesday, with January down 1 ¼ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 1/4 cent lower at $9.80 1/2. Soymeal futures are down 40 cents to $2.20/ton. Soy Oil futures are up 22 to 25 points on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning, with 231,000 MT sold to unknown destinations during the reporting period. USDA will give us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 on Wednesday morning.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.02 MMT, which was a 0.55 MMT drop from the same period last year.

