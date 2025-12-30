Wheat Reverting From Monday’s Action Early on Tuesday

Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

Wheat is trading with mixed action, as winter wheats are stronger. The wheat complex saw mixed Monday action, with winter wheats lower and spring wheat steady. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 6 cents lower on Monday. Open interest was up 4,721 contracts on Monday. KC HRW futures saw 5 to 7 cent losses at the close. OI slipped 1,176 contracts. MPLS spring wheat posted firmer trade, with contracts steady to a penny higher.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 302,096 MT (11.1 mbu) during the week ending on December 25. That was 52.47% below the week prior and 11.12% shy of the same week in 2024. Bangladesh was the top destination of 115,946 MT, with 68,589 MT headed to Thailand and 44,311 MT to the Dominican Republic. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 15.06 MMT (553.5 mbu) since June 1, which is now 22.02% larger vs. the same period last year.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for 2025/26 at 44.6 MMT, a 0.4 MMT increase from their prior number.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.13, down 6 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.24 3/4, down 6 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.27 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.40 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.79 1/4, unch, currently down 1 ¼ cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.90 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently down 1 cent