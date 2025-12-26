Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Looks to Resume Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Wheat futures will have a hard open at 8:30 am CST this morning. The wheat complex posted strength on Wednesday, with all three exchanges seeing gains. Chicago SRW futures were 4 to 6 cents higher on Wednesday’s short session. Open interest was down 3,571 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were up 5 to 6 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was steady to a penny higher on the day. 

The forecast for the next 7 days showed light precip for parts of the Plains, with some SRW country looking at heavier totals.

Export Sales data as of December 11 has the wheat export commitment total at 19.855 MMT, which is 22% ahead of last year. That is also 81% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and faster than the 79% average sales pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34, up 6 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.46, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/4, unch,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/4, unch,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 545-4 -0-4 -0.09%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 533-2 -0-6 -0.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8025 unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 520-2 -1-4 -0.29%
Wheat
ZWK26 531-2 -1-0 -0.19%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles, But Investors are Piling into Its Call Options - Time to Buy SMCI?
A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock 2
As the FDA Approves a Wegovy Pill, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk Stock?
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted in Thin Pre-Christmas Trade, U.S. Jobless Claims Data on Tap
Solana coin by alfernec via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Is Betting on This 1 Little-Known Stock. Should You Buy It Too?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 5
CEO Satya Nadella Is Doubling Down on AI at Microsoft. Does That Make MSFT Stock a Buy Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot