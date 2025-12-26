Wheat Looks to Resume Trade on Friday

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

Wheat futures will have a hard open at 8:30 am CST this morning. The wheat complex posted strength on Wednesday, with all three exchanges seeing gains. Chicago SRW futures were 4 to 6 cents higher on Wednesday’s short session. Open interest was down 3,571 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were up 5 to 6 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was steady to a penny higher on the day.

The forecast for the next 7 days showed light precip for parts of the Plains, with some SRW country looking at heavier totals.

Export Sales data as of December 11 has the wheat export commitment total at 19.855 MMT, which is 22% ahead of last year. That is also 81% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and faster than the 79% average sales pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.21 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.34, up 6 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.46, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/4, unch,

May 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.90 1/4, unch,