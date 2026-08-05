Winter Wheat Holds onto Gains into the Close, as Spring Wheat Slides

The wheat complex saw mixed trade into the Wednesday close. Chicago SRW contracts were 3 3/4 to 10 cents higher to close out the midweek session. KC HRW futures were 6 ½ to 14 cents higher across the board. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with front months down as much as 1 ¼ cents with deferreds up 3 ½ at the close.
Weekly Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are expecting to see net sales of 2026/27 wheat between 250,000 to 450,000 MT in the week of July 30
Concerns remain about the flow of exports out of the Black Sea as the Russia/Ukraine conflicts has ramped up attacks on vessels and port in recent weeks.
Algeria purchased an estimated 720,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday.
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.42 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,
Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.61 1/4, up 4 cents,
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.13 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.31, up 6 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.84 1/2, down 1 cent,
Dec 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.08, down 1 1/4 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.