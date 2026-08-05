Winter Wheat Holds onto Gains into the Close, as Spring Wheat Slides

The wheat complex saw mixed trade into the Wednesday close. Chicago SRW contracts were 3 3/4 to 10 cents higher to close out the midweek session. KC HRW futures were 6 ½ to 14 cents higher across the board. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with front months down as much as 1 ¼ cents with deferreds up 3 ½ at the close.

Weekly Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are expecting to see net sales of 2026/27 wheat between 250,000 to 450,000 MT in the week of July 30

Concerns remain about the flow of exports out of the Black Sea as the Russia/Ukraine conflicts has ramped up attacks on vessels and port in recent weeks.

Algeria purchased an estimated 720,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.42 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.61 1/4, up 4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.13 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.31, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.84 1/2, down 1 cent,