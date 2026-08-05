Soybeans Bounce Off Intraday Weakness, Still Close with Losses

Soybeans saw losses of 2 to 3 ½ cents across most contracts on Wednesday, with deferreds fractionally mixed. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 3/4 cents at $11.29 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.30 to $2.80, with Soy Oil 22 to 48 points lower.

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday morning with analysts estimating sales of 100,000-400,000 MT for 2025/26 in the week of 7/30. New crop business are seen at 0.9-1.55 MMT in that week. Soybean meal is seen in a range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT, with bean oil expected to be between net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 10,000 MT.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rains across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, WI, MI, and OH over the next week with totals nearing 1 to up to 4 inches in some locations.

China’s Sinograin had another auction of imported soybeans, with 334,000 MT of the 501,000 MT sold at an average of $594.84/MT

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.51 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.29 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.56 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.74 3/4, down 3 cents,