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Soybeans Bounce Off Intraday Weakness, Still Close with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans saw losses of 2 to 3 ½ cents across most contracts on Wednesday, with deferreds fractionally mixed. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 3/4 cents at $11.29 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.30 to $2.80, with Soy Oil 22 to 48 points lower.

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday morning with analysts estimating sales of 100,000-400,000 MT for 2025/26 in the week of 7/30. New crop business are seen at 0.9-1.55 MMT in that week. Soybean meal is seen in a range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT, with bean oil expected to be between net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 10,000 MT. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rains across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, WI, MI, and OH over the next week with totals nearing 1 to up to 4 inches in some locations. 

China’s Sinograin had another auction of imported soybeans, with 334,000 MT of the 501,000 MT sold at an average of $594.84/MT

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.51 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.29 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.56 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.74 3/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.13 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2898 -0.0457 -0.40%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 67.17s -0.35 -0.52%
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ZMZ26 315.6s -2.8 -0.88%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.1514 -0.0296 -0.26%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1174-6s -3-0 -0.25%
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ZSQ26 1151-4s -3-4 -0.30%
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ZSU26 1156-4s -2-2 -0.19%
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